Mammoth Brewing
Wild Sierra Farmhouse Ale
22 oz Bottle
The Sierra spring is alive in this brew. Our twist on the Belgian farmhouse ales of the Wallonia region, we flavor this beer using local pine needles to create a refreshing farmhouse saison.
A 2009 CA State Fair Bronze medal beer is hopped at two pounds per barrel, our IPA unites a strong malt flavor with a wonderfully intense aromatic finish.
A Silver Medal at 2009 CA State Fair. This double IPA celebratesthe aromas of local hand picked fresh hops, desert sage and mountain juniper.
This 2009 CA State Fair Gold medal beer has a reminiscent of coffee and dark chocolate and exhibits a mild sweetness and finishing roast dryness.