Malahat
Silver Rum
750 ml
HANDCRAFTED IN SAN DIEGO. Award Winning Rum. The perfect base for any cocktail. The nose is sweet with a hint of the tropics. Incredibly smooth, clean, and fresh from start to finish.
HANDCRAFTED IN SAN DIEGO. Award Winning Rum. The perfect base for any cocktail. The nose is sweet with a hint of the tropics. Incredibly smooth, clean, and fresh from start to finish.
HANDCRAFTED IN SAN DIEGO. The natural flavors of real hand sliced ginger. Smooth and clean with the sweetness of ginger root and a purposeful touch of heat.
HANDCRAFTED IN SAN DIEGO. GOLD MEDAL 2014 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Complex blend of about a dozen natural spices with the richness of vanilla and cinnamon.