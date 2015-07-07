MacMurray
Ranch Pinot Central Coast
750 ml
Medium garnet color; soft strawberry aromas; medium bodied, textured on the palate, light tannins; red fruit flavors; medium finish.
Classic pinot noir aromas with flavors of red cherry, cola and pomegranate complemented by nuances of sweet vanilla and oak. 14.2% ABV
The MacMurray Ranch Pinot Gris is subtle and refined; shows light, core fruit flavors, a hint of peaches in the finish.
California. A rich and elegant palate of apple and tropical fruit flavors with notes of vanilla and caramel. 13.5% ABV