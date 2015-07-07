M. Chapoutier
Belleruche Côtes-du-Rhône
750 ml
88 PTS ROBERT PARKER. The '07 Chapoutier Bellaruche CDR exhibitsa deep ruby/purple hue; aromas of blackberries, cherries, road tar and earth; gobs of luscious fruit; silky tannins.
88 PTS ROBERT PARKER. The '07 Chapoutier Bellaruche CDR exhibitsa deep ruby/purple hue; aromas of blackberries, cherries, road tar and earth; gobs of luscious fruit; silky tannins.
The Chapoutier Belleruche Rose is deep in color and rich on the palate; satisfying (as rich as many red wines); crisp and lively in the finish.
The M Chapoutier Bila-Haut is a sophisticated red from this part of France; ripe and round, yet polished and fine; some dried herbs in the finish.
The Chapoutier Bellearuche Blanc exhibits the ripe fruit and savory spice often seen in a quality Cotes du Rhone; nice weight on the palate.