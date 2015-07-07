Lyeth
Meritage
750 ml
This wine’s blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot contributes to its unique flavor. 13.5% ABV
A blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillion, this yummy white wine offers full bodied flavors of tangerine; citrus and pineapples. A great wine to serve with fresh oysters or other fresh seafood.
A complex blend with enticing aromas that are immediately evident as it pours from the bottle to the glass. Deep crimson in color, the wine spreads across the palate with layers of cherry, blueberry and cocoa.
A crowd pleasing Pinot Noir with well balanced fruit and acidity, and a smooth finish
The Lyeth Fleur de Lyeth is a tasty red wine; soft and smooth on the palate; much in the spirit of a Bordeaux rouge.
Sonoma. Floral and bright fruit aromas are accented by rich flavors of Granny Smith apple, pear and fresh melon. 13.5% ABV