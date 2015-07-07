Ludlows Jelly Shots
Old Fashioned
5 Pack
2 Year barrel aged straight bourbon whiskey, bitters, real orange and cherry juice. All-Natural. Fun. Convenient. Portable. Best Served Chilled. 15% ABV
2 Year barrel aged straight bourbon whiskey, bitters, real orange and cherry juice. All-Natural. Fun. Convenient. Portable. Best Served Chilled. 15% ABV
5X Distilled triple filtered vodka, meyer lemon juice, and rosemary. All-Natural. Fun. Convenient. Portable. Best served chilled. 15% ABV
100% Agave blanco tequila, lime juice, triple sec and salt. All-Natural. Fun. Convenient. Portable. Best served chilled. Ole! 15% ABV