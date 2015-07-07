Luc Belaire
Rare Rosé
750 ml
Aromas of strawberry and blackcurrant. An addition of 100% Syrah adds a sweet-but not too sweet-nuance. 11.5% ABV.
Cuvee made from 100% Chardonnay in Burgundy and blended with an oak-aged dosage from Chablis. 12.5% ABV
Belaire Luxe Rosé epitomizes the qualities that have made the wines in our range so popular: classic taste, superb drinkability, and striking, stylish packaging. Luxe Rosé is an extraordinary wine from grape to glass, tailor-made to please crowds, anytime of year.
A highly drinkable and refreshing, with aromas of white flowers alongside citrus and stone fruits, such as peach, grapefruit, and lemon. In the mouth, the wine is dry and light, with a crisp finish. Versatile enough to pair with nearly any dish
France. Aromas of white flowers and a fruit-forward flavor profile of citrus and stone fruits. Dry and light with a crisp finish. 12.5% ABV