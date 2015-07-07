Louis Latour
Grand Ardeche Chardonnay
750 ml
A beautiful Chardonnay from France; the lively and bright Louis Latour Grand Ardeche exhibits a tremendous rush of tart, core fruit flavors with loads of minerality; excellent crisp finish.
A beautiful Chardonnay from France; the lively and bright Louis Latour Grand Ardeche exhibits a tremendous rush of tart, core fruit flavors with loads of minerality; excellent crisp finish.
87 PTS Wilfred Wong. A solid Pinot Noir with medium ripe strawberry flavors flourish well here.
France. White fruit aromas blended with fine almond notes and slight Muscat aromatics. 13% ABV