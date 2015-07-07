Louis Bernard
Rosé
750 ml
A pale pink rosé that deliveres complex variety of aromas and flavors, ranging from anise to stone and cracked pepper to wild fruit. It's medium to borderline full in body. What are you waiting for?
Flavorful fruits with lovely flavors of spices and aromatic plants. This sophisticated wine pairs well with grilled meats, poultry, and cheeses.