Lost Angel
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
California. Focused aromas of tea and cherry with concentrated fruit flavors and smooth tannins. 14% ABV
California. Fresh tropical fruit flavors with zippy citris, pear, and yellow apple-bright and refreshing. 13.85% ABV
California. Aromas of raspberry and cranberry. Medium bodied with cherry-like fruit and finishes with crisp acidity, soft tannins and lingering spice.
