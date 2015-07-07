Livingston
Chardonnay
1.5 L
A light to medium style chardonnay, this wine provides fine enjoyment at a GREAT PRICE.
A light to medium style chardonnay, this wine provides fine enjoyment at a GREAT PRICE.
One of the softest red wines in the marketplace, the Livingston Merlot is easy, light, and pleasing.
Medium sweet and easy to drink, the Livingston White Zinfandel only needs your fridge or ice to cool it down and make it a very good drinking wine.
Medium bodied and ready for everyday drinking.
Red fruit essences and a hint of citrus adds character to this soft, easy-drinking red wine; a perfect summer cocktail; serve it chilled or try it over ice. Perfect with any barbequed entree.
Crisp and dry, the Livingston Chablis Blanc is good everyday drinking wine.
A very easy cabernet to drink, the Livingston Cabernet is soft, light and has no edges; this is a good introduction for those looking for their first red wine experience.
With fresh citrus notes, this light-bodied wine has a refreshingly crisp finish.
A light body makes it easy to enjoy and the lively, fruit-forward taste of this wine makes it hard to resist.