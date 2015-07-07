Line 39
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
California. Flavors of ripe citrus with a firm and heavy palate. 13.1% ABV
Showing plenty of fruit, the Line 39 Merlot displays flavors of black cherry and plum; nice finish.
Aromas of red and black fruits, with a hint of oak. A full-bodied wine that is both complex and elegant. 13.2% ABV.
Fragrant in fruit and herbal aromas with rich raspberry and black cherry flavors laying softly on the palate. ABV 13.6%
Strawberry and blackberry aromas dominate the nose, with blackberry, currant and pepper notes on the smooth, medium to full-bodied palate. ABV 13%
California. Why we love it: Plenty of grapey, jammy aromas and flavors fill this medium-bodied wine to the rim. It is lightly sweet, very fruity, and smooth and soft in texture.
California. Rich, medium-bodied wine with hints of oak and lush tropical and stone fruit flavors on the palate. 14.5% ABV
Lodi. Ripe pair, stone fruit aromas. Broad palate balanced by fresh acidity.1 2.5% ABV
California. Birght and juicy, this wine is full of sweet fruit characteristics balanced by firm tannins and a velvety, smooth finish. 14.5% ABV