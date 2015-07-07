Lindemans Brewery
Framboise Lambic
750 ml
Aromas and flavors of raspberries, a hint of fruity acidity; sparkling clean taste. Refreshingly low alcohol content. 2.5% ABV.
Aromas and flavors of raspberries, a hint of fruity acidity; sparkling clean taste. Refreshingly low alcohol content. 2.5% ABV.
Reminiscent of a complex dry vermouth, this great Lambic has hints of cider & wine.
Lovely aromas and flavors of raspberries, a hint of fruity acidity; sparkling clean taste. Refreshingly low alcohol content at 2.5% ABV
This lambic has a rosy hue with a beautiful aroma of perfectly ripened strawberries. Shows complex, captivating flavors with delicate sweetness that is balanced by traditional lambic tartness.
GOLD MEDAL 2013 US OPEN BEER CHAMPIONSHIP. Huge cotton candy bursting nose, frothy head; sweet though totally balanced; long crisp finish; wild Belgium yeast at its very best; a must try!
89 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Dusty peach aroma (go figure!), pukery (yes, that's real fruit), smooth all the way down; smiley feeling.
89 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Dusty peach aroma (go figure!), puckery (yes, that's real fruit), smooth all the way down; smiley feeling.
GOLD MEDAL 2013 US OPEN BEER CHAMPIONSHIP. Huge cotton candy bursting nose, frothy head; sweet though totally balanced; long crisp finish; wild Belgium yeast at its very best; a must try!
SpontanBasil shows a golden color with a hint of green highlights. The body is fairly light; entry and finish are a delightful marriage of real lambic complexity, appetizing sourness with fresh basil
For the beer lover on your holiday list; this great gift box of 2-12 ounce lambic beers; Framboise and Pomme and 1 nice gold rimmed glass, will sure to please.
Lindeman's Pomme is an authentic apple lambic from Belgium. The flavor of a lambic is dry, complex, and like no other beer. Added in the form of fruit juice, apples add a layer of flavor & complexity.
Lindemans Pomme is an authentic apple lambic from Belgium. The flavor of a lambic is dry, complex, and like no other beer. Added in the form of fruit juice, apples & a layer of flavor and complexity.
91 PTS ALL ABOUT BEER. Deep garnet in color with an intense black currant nose. Fruit intensity carries through with enough acidity to balance. Well made version of a less traditional fruit lambic.
87 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Tender aromas hide the megaburst of sour cherry bitterness within! Lessen the pucker with a scoop of French Vanilla ice cream.
91 PTS ALL ABOUT BEER. An intense black currant nose. Fruit intensity carries through with enough acidity to balance.
GOLD MEDAL 2013 US OPEN BEER CHAMPIONSHIP. Huge cotton candy bursting nose, frothy head; sweet though totally balanced; long crisp finish; wild Belgium yeast at its very best; a must try!
87 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Light nose, sour cherry bitterness that sinks down behind your teeth, hints of mint; very cherry-like.