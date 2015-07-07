Le Grand Courtage
Blanc de Blanc Brut
750 ml
Perfect balance of fruit, acidity & sweetness. Lingers nicely with lemon, honeydew, and apple finish. Great length, crisp and refreshing finish. 11.5% ABV
Perfect balance of fruit, acidity & sweetness. Lingers nicely with lemon, honeydew, and apple finish. Great length, crisp and refreshing finish. 11.5% ABV
Perfect balance of freshness, fruit, acidity, sweetness. A courtship of delicate flavors, red fruit aromas and baby bubbles.
This French sparkling wine creates the perfect balance of fruit, acidity & sweetness. You'll notice the bit of Meyer lemon, honeydew & a continuing apple finish. Great length, crisp and refreshing.