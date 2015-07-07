Lail Vineyards
Blueprint Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Very graceful and polished, expressing deep rich blackberry, plum and cherry flavors; underlying notes of spice and cedar; textbook Napa Cabernet.
Lemongrass, lime, sweet pea, honeysuckle; complex layers of vanilla and toasted brioche; wonderful zesty zing in the finish, complemented by the minerality seen in the world's best Sauvignon Blancs.