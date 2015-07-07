La Tondena Gold Manila Rum
Rum
750 ml
La Tondena Gold Rum possesses the classic full-bodied taste preferred by rum aficionadosworl-wide. This 80 proof light-bodied rum is made from select aged rums that are delicately aged in oak barels.
La Tondena Silver Rum is an 80 proof delicate crystal clear rum distiled from the most select Philippine sugar cane and then aged in imported barrels.