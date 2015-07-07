La Panzanella
Mini Rosemary Crackers
6 oz
La Panzanella Mini Croccantini are the ideal snack by themselves or paired with your favorite cheese, dips and spreads. Enjoy!
La Panzanella Mini Croccantini are the ideal snack by themselves or paired with your favorite cheese, dips and spreads. Enjoy!
La Panzanella Mini Croccantini are the ideal snack by themselves or paired with your favorite cheese, dips and spreads. Enjoy!
La Panzanella Mini Croccantini are the ideal snack by themselves or paired with your favorite cheese, dips and spreads. Enjoy!