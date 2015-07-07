Krug
Brut Rosé
750 ml
A sparkling well of berry, toast, citrus and coconut aromas and flavors. Has finesse, harmony, structure and complexity.
Smoky, intense wine, with layer upon layer of coffee, roasted nut, golden piecrust, ripe apple, honey and spice flavors.
Charles Krug produces a pleasant, medium bodied Merlot, ripe and soft on the palate, lively finish.
The Charles Krug Chardonnay is one of Napa Valley's most consistent wines; delivers ripe stone fruit flavors, with a touch of oak.
Napa. Bright, crisp acidity with grapefruit and lime aromatics, balanced with flavors of citrus and passionfruit. 13.5 % ABV
California. Aromas of blackberry, black cherry, and boysenberry. Smooth and juicy finish. 14.9% ABV
California. Flavors of blackberry and black currant, with hints of dried blueberry and cocoa. 14% ABV