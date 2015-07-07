Koval
Bourbon
750 ml
100% organic grains and aged in new charred barrels. Vanilla notes, toasted grain and light char smoke are soft on the palate.
100% organic rye grains, distilled in custom-made copper pot stills that allow for the rich rye, cinnamon and baking flavors.
100% organic grains, this non-traditional whiskey has a nose of banana and tropical fruit complimenting a buttery, spiced palate.
Portugal. Concentrated flavors of dried pear, apricot, and cherry finished with toffee and orange zest notes. 19.5% ABV
Portugal. Aged for two years in wood before bottling, with rich fruit, a fine bouquet, and a delicate palate. 19.5% ABV
96 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. What a nose, the '03 Quinta do Noval Vintage Porto has ripe fruit, with chocolate, blackberries and raisins; full-bodied and medium sweet, with velvety tannins; wonderful.
Wildflower and juniper aromas compliment the earthy grass, golden citrus and white pepper flavors that compose the dry, yet clean palate. Proof 94
Port gift set with grapes made from top quality traditional Douro varietals; rich fruit and a delicate palate.