Korbel
Brut
750 ml
California. Tangy citrus spiced with pink peppercorn and pear. 12% ABV
California. Tangy citrus spiced with pink peppercorn and pear. 12% ABV
California. Delicate citrus with a touch of sweetness. 12% ABV
Flavorful, bright and aromatic. Flavors of strawberry, cherry, and melon. Medium-dry. 12% ABV
A wonderful and gifted sparkling wine. Fresh, with ripe apple flavors. Shows a streak of finely, ripened fruit in the finish.
GOLD MEDAL, 2005 CALIFORNIA STATE FAIR WINE COMP. A user-friendly blend of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, and Colombard, the Korbel Brut drinks dry, yet soft; an excellent cheer in a glass.
Californian. This fresh sweet wine made from four white varietals is delightfully sweet and pairs excellently with fresh fruit. 11% ABV
BRONZE MEDAL, 2004 RIVERSIDE INT'L WINE COMP. Transforms any occasion into a special event! This Extra Dry sparkling wine shows ripe fruit with just a hint of toast and sweetness on the finish.
Made with trace amounts of the finest Madagascar vanilla, natural orange essence, spices and pure cane sugar.
Aged ten years to develop, resulting in brandy rich in ripe fruit, charred oak flavors; excellent effort!
BRONZE MEDAL, 2004 RIVERSIDE INT'L WINE COMP. A clean, wispy sparkling wine, Korbel's Brut Champagne is unsurpassed as one of America's most popular bubblies; great with mildly smoked salmon.
The Korbel Sec was the winery's first sparkling wine; produced over 100 years ago, it is still made in its original style with chenin blanc and french colombard; the wine finishes slightly sweet.
GOLD MEDAL SF Chronicle Wine Comp. This wine starts off with plenty of bread dough and refreshing citrus aromas. It is very smooth on the palate showing spice and cherry flavors.
One of our most popular domestic brandy's. Full flavored with a hint of sweetness in the finish.
Flavorful, bright and aromatic. Flavors of strawberry, cherry, and melon. Medium-dry. 12% ABV
Showcases the intense honeysuckle and ripe fruit notes for which the Muscat Canelli grape variety is known. 10.5% ABV.
Aroma and flavor of intense black cherry strawberry and plum. 12.5% ABV.
Vanilla-citrus infused, slow barrel aged and handcrafted in the finest vanilla, natural orange essence, spices and balanced with pure cane sugar. 80 Proof.
California. Bright and aromatic flavors of strawberry and black cherry. 12% ABV
Combines the flavors of Chardonnay wine with the fun and sparkle of champagne. This is truly a wine-lovers champagne. 12.5% ABV