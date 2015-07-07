Kona Brewing
Big Wave Golden Ale
6 Bottles
American Ale. A light-bodied golden ale with a tropical hop aroma and a smooth, refreshing caramel malt finish. 4.4% ABV
American Lager. A delicate and slightly spicy hop aroma with complements of a full malt body. 4.6% ABV
GOLD MEDAL 2012 NORTH AMERICAN BEER AWARDS! A smooth refreshing lager with a delicate, slightly spicy hop aroma that complements the malty body of this beer.
Sun-colored ale with a bright, citrusy flavor that comes from tropical passion fruit that is brewed into each batch.
GOLD MEDAL 2008 N AMERICAN BEER AWARDS! A smooth refreshing lager with a delicate, slightly spicy hop aroma that complements the malty body of this beer.
GOLD MEDAL 2005 LA COUNTY FAIR. Full-bodied with a soft hoppy finish; perfect beer for a Hawaiian theme party.
Contains 4 Longboard Lagers, 4 Fire Rock Pale Ales, and 4 Cast Away IPAs. Perfect party pack with a Hawaiian twist. 5.5% ABV
This blonde ale is a lighter-bodied golden ale with a tropical, hoppy aroma. The beer is smooth, refreshing and very drinkable. Flavors of bright caramel malts with a touch of fruity hops create a quenching, satisfying brew!
Crisp, refreshing blonde ale brewed with a touch of wheat malt, ginger, and fresh lemongrass. 5.8% ABV
Wailua Wheat is a sun colored ale with a bright, citrusy flavor that comes from tropical passion fruit that is brewed into each batch.
Liquid Aloha Variety pack is a Fruit Forward Variety. This includes Wailua Wheat made with passion fruit, Magic Sands Mango Saison, & Hanalei Island Style IPA made with POG.
Take a sip of this copper-colored India Pale Ale and you'll taste bold, citrusy hops with a touch of tropical mango and passion fruit, balanced by the rich caramel malts.