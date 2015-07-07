Kirin Ichiban
Specialty
12 Cans
Kirin's Ichiban, or Ichiban Shibori, as it's known in Japan is hazy gold in color with malt up front & a nice hop finish at the end!
Japanese Lager. A pleasant and sweet smell of light grain and malt with an enjoyable bitter aftertaste. 5.0% ABV
