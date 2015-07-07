King Henry's
Raw Cashews
2.75 oz
Unroasted cashews
Unroasted cashews
Originally flavored gummy worms covered in tangy sweet sugary goodness. Awesome Assorted flavors: orange, cherry, lemon, lime, strawberry and grape.
Roasted and salted to perfection
Who doesn't love the whole sweet and salty thing? These nuts got it goin' on, they are perfect for a quick snack!
Gummy bears may look cute and cuddly, but one taste of these treats will quickly convince you otherwise -- these bears have bite! A coating of sweet sugar is quickly interrupted as the fruity, sour tang of each gummy greets your taste buds.
Dried, salted plums coated in chili and lime.
Roasted to perfection, these cashews are great for snacking and all of your crowd pleasing needs
Unroasted almonds
The perfect snack for 3pm when you need something plus a quick break on a deserted island. Dried fruit, coconut and nuts, aloha.