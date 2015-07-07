Acrobat
Rosé of Pinot Noir
750 ml
Fresh acid brings out the citrus while spice and floral notes carry the wine through a smooth and clean finish. 13.5% ABV
88 Points-Wine Spectator-Black pepper, cinnamon, leather, and dark fruit aromas collide with earth and spice; round tannins and mellow acidity integrate flawlessly into an elegant and complex wine.
Bright fruit lead into flavors of cherry cola, cranberry, earth leather that give away to vanilla and plum; finishes with blends of fruit and earth for a lush and generously lingering experience.
King Estate makes one of Oregon's most known Pinot Gris. Rich with complex core, citrus and mineral notes; perfect with shellfish.