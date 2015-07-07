Justin
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
A mix of dark fruits, cherries, currants, cinnamon and cocoa. Long and crisp finish with a hint of mineral, cherries, and florals; soft tannins 14.5% ABV
The Justin Sauvignon Blanc is bright and crisp on the palate; fresh and zesty; crisp aftertaste.
Deep ruby to purple color; bright aromas of boysenberry and vanilla; full bodied with layers of spice, leather and blackberry; beautiful structure with a balanced finish
Bright, dark purple color; youthful aromas of crushed fruits, savory herbs and cedar; full bodied; layers of plum, black cherry and sweet spice on the palate.
Great fruit character that is elegant and balanced on the palate, continuing the winemaking tradition started 25 years ago.