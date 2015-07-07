Josh Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Flavors of dark cherry and ripe plum with hints of vanilla and cocoa. Complete with a long finish. 13.5% ABV
Flavors of dark cherry and ripe plum with hints of vanilla and cocoa. Complete with a long finish. 13.5% ABV
California. Aromas of cherry, strawberry, and spiced oak. Flavors of dark cherry and chocolate. 13% ABV
California. Aromas of lime and citrus with layers of nectar peach, and melon. Clean flavors with a crisp finish. 13% ABV
Ripe tropical fruit aromas with a hint of citrus; melon and white peach flavors on the palate and delivers a nice fresh finish.
The nose is bright with aromas of fresh strawberries and juicy white peaches. On the palate, the wine is dry and bursts with citrus, stone fruits and ripe strawberries, finishing with a crisp, mouth watering citrus flavor.
California. Aromatic blue fruits and spices delight the nose. Juicy with prominent plum and blackberry flavors. 13.5% ABV
Aromas of black cherries, fresh plums, violet, and dark chocolate. Palate of fresh bing cherries, baked plums, and mocha.