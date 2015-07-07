Jolly Pumpkin Bam Noire
Saison Belgian and French Ale
750 ml
Dark, smooth, delicious. Aromas of worn leather and cool autumn nights. Notes of sweet plum and toasted raisin, hints of coffee and cacao. Lingering tart and refreshing. Not to be missed.
