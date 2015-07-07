Jean Bousquet Malbec Res '06
Malbec
750 ml
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '06 Bousquet Malbec Reserva (organic grapes) has an enticing nose of cedar, leather, pencil lead, and black cherry; palate has mineral, blackberry.
A big and chewy Cabernet, with black fruit kirsch aromas and flavors; on the brawny side, this is a good match for BBQ meats.