Java Maduro Corona
Cigars
5.00 x 42
This mild to medium bodied smoke is uniquely infused with rich flavors of cocoa and espresso. The premium Maduro wrapper also imparts an extra edge of chocolaty spiciness to the flavor.
This mild to medium bodied smoke is uniquely infused with rich flavors of cocoa and espresso. The premium Maduro wrapper also imparts an extra edge of chocolaty spiciness to the flavor.
Spain. Yellow skinned fruits, apples and a balanced, bright acidity combine to make this a lovely sparkling wine. 12% ABV
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Shows up with red fruit flavors that are bright and clear. Perky from start to finish.
The Lava Cap Reserve Barbera is a super intense wine that shows off a very ripe style; dark black fruit aromas with the right amount of spice; active on the palate and a long finish.
A firm red with ripe, almost jammy flavors show the palate's heritage. Lasting and long in the finish.
This flavorful Chardonnay has a complex nose of citrus, vanilla, pear & melon complemented by tastes of luscious green apple and lime. Deep flavors, rich texture, and a lengthy finish.
Plenty of lush blackberry and plum fruit here, nicely balanced with just enough oak. A tough brawny as well, a bigger and bolder style of Zinfandel.