James E. Pepper 1776
Rye Whiskey
750 ml
100 Proof not chill-filtered, with over 90% rye in the mash bill. Full-bodied with notes of spice, chocolate, cloves and honey.
100 Proof not chill-filtered, with over 90% rye in the mash bill. Full-bodied with notes of spice, chocolate, cloves and honey.
Rich bourbon with gentle sweetness and hints of rye. Flavors of spice, honey, chocolate, vanilla and cloves. 50% ABV
A rich bourbon with gentle sweetness and hints of rye. Flavors of spice, honey, chocolate, vanilla and cloves all play off one another in perfect balance.
Aged in barrels that previously held our award winning "1776" Rye Whiskey. Flavors of a rich Rye whiskey and notes of toffee, chocolate, oak and vanilla.