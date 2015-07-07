J.P. Chenet
Sparkling Rosé
750 ml
France. Appealing bouquet of vibrant tropical fruits and lime. A supple, pleasant and balanced mouth. 5.5% ABV
France. Light floral and fruity scents. Large and non persistent bubbles. Refreshing acidity and a broad texture. 11% ABV
Refreshing, fruity, Gold medal Rosé is from one of the biggest names in French wine. Ripe summer berry fruit and crisp clean dry finish.