J. Wray
Silver Rum
750 ml
91pts - ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE. Smooth and light. Aged and filtered slowly through special charcoal. Clean and crisp, the brilliantly clear rum is light and fruity with pear and apple notes.
GOLD MEDAL - SF WORLD SPIRITS COMP. The perfect blend of fuller-flavored and lighter rums. This dazzling, warm golden rum is smooth and fruity with a rich body, long finish and hints of exotic spices.