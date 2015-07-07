J Vineyards
Pinot Gris
750 ml
With grapes meticulously chosen from the best locations in California, J Pinot Gris offers an alluring bouquet of lemongrass, Kaffir lime and Asian pear plus tropical notes of pineapple and jasmine fl
90 POINTS Wine Spectator. Appealing lemon-lime and anise aromas that lead to crisp pear, green apple and spice flavors.
90 POINTS Wine Enthusiast. Delicate aromas of strawberry, fresh cream, and an earthy brioche characteristic. On the palate, the wine opens with flavors of tangerine, rose petal, and raspberry.
91 POINTS Wine Enthusiast (2013 vintage). Fresh, elegant wine with creamy depth and generous aromas of pineapple and lemon punctuated by zesty spice; vibrant flavors of ripe pear, kiwi and peaches.
