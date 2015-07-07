Isle Of Skye 8 Yr
Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
SILVER MEDAL-SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL SPIRITS COMP. Isle of Skye has dried apricots and peach nuances. Big creamy malt flavors complemented with Island peat and spice leading to a long finish.
Deep peaty tones waft from the glass to intermingle deliciously with oaky vanilla notes followed by malty, honeyed flavors. The finish is spicy and chewy with hints of nutty oak.