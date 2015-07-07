Irony
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Monterey. Elegant aromas of black cherry, sweet plum, cocoa and violet. 13.5% ABV
Monterey. Elegant aromas of black cherry, sweet plum, cocoa and violet. 13.5% ABV
California. Aromas of citrus, honey, pineapple and graham cracker. Flavors of apple, lemon-lime and oak. Long finish. 13.5% ABV
The palate is rich and full with concentrated layers of ripe plum, blackberry and black pepper which lead to a long, elegant finish. 14.5% ABV
The Irony Small Lot Reserve Cabernet is full of savory, black fruit flavors; medium bodied; moderate tannins in the finish.