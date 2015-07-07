Iron Fist Nelson Impaler
American Pale Ale
22 oz
Single-hop Nelson pale. Very light in color due to the use of almost exclusively Pilsner malt, intense grapefruit and hints of pineapple and mango make it surprisingly big on flavor with a dry finish.
This IPA is brewed with Galaxy hops from Australia and Citra hops from Washington, giving it strong citrus and fruit flavors and aromas with hints of mango, passion fruit, and tangerine.
Renegade Blonde has a crisp, malty flavor with a refreshingly bitter finish, not unlike a lager. With age, it develops a mild, fruity character, like an ale.
Brewed with Galaxy hops from Australia and Citra hops from Washington. Strong citrus and fruit flavor and aroma. Hints of mango, passion fruit, and tangerine.
Iron Fist Hired Hand Saison perfectly blends malty and sour notes, with a refreshing dry finish. Enjoy by laborers and leaders alike.
Rich chocolate, caramel, and plum notes gives this Belgian style Dubbel a California twist. 8.1% ABV