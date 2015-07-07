Indian Wells Whiskey Barrel Brew
American Amber Ale
22 oz
Indian Wells Whiskey Barrel amber ale is aged and laagered in Evan Williams Whiskey Barrel. These were made in small batches using pure Indian Wells Spring Water. 12% ABV.
