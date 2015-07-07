Ilegal Mezcal
Joven
750 ml
Un-aged. Full bodied agave flavor. Eucalyptus and mineral aromas compliment hints of green apple, fresh citrus, and red chiltepe. Light smoke. Lingering heat. Ideal for cocktails or perfect on its own.
Aged for 4 months in medium-charred American Oak. Caramelized pear and bitter orange on the nose. Clove, butterscotch, and hints of vanilla on the palate. Velvety throughout. An exceptional drinking mezcal.