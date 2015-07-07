Ice Fox Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
100% American, triple distilled from premium American ingredients including corn from the Corn belt and pristine water from the Sierra Nevada Mountain range.
Ultimate mouth freshening.
Refresh your breath!
A naturally flavored sparkling mountain spring water with zero calories and essential vitamins and antioxidants.
A naturally flavored sparkling mountain spring water that contains zero calories with essential vitamins and antioxidants.
CERTIFIED GLUTEN FREE FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT. Made from American potatoes, Blue Ice is filtered five times to create one of the purest product on the market.
90-95 PTS, TOP SPIRITS FOR 2003, WINE ENTHUSIAST. Bouquet is intensely grainy, a touch cocoa-like and bittersweet; at midpalate there's a minerally, smoky sweetness; aftertaste is long, sweet, ashy.
A full flavored lager beer produced with select American and European hops. Natural Ice has a rich, golden color with elements of citrus resulting in a full bodied beer.
Introduced in 1994, Bud Ice is a smooth-tasting beer produced under very cold conditions.
Essentia uses a proprietary process to create its ionized alkaline water with a pH of 9.5. The water is first purified using microfilters, reverse osmosis and UV light; then electrolytes are added and its proprietary ionization process removes bitter-tasting acidic water ions and raises the pH.
Natural Ice is brewed with a blend of premium American-grown and imported hops and a combination of malt and corn that lends Natural Ice its delicate sweetness. Then the ice-brewing process helps to give it the signature rich and smooth Natural Ice taste.
Made from American potatoes, Blue Ice is filtered five times to create one of the purest product on the market. 80 Proof
In the finish, there is a silky smooth liquid with a creamy and velvety, soft consistency on the palate. 70 Proof
Features a harmonious blend of pristine Idaho water, and locally harvested, organic winter wheat. Vodka is lightly spicy.
Heisenberg Vodka is the one who knocks. Made with the highest level of ingredients: Idaho potatoes and pristine water. 40% ABV