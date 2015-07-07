Husch
Chardonnay
750 ml
Rich and silky texture, bright fruit flavors of ripe apple, lemon, peach and a touch of butterscotch; balanced acidity gives length to the finish.
Rich and silky texture, bright fruit flavors of ripe apple, lemon, peach and a touch of butterscotch; balanced acidity gives length to the finish.
The Husch Pinot Noir is fruit forward with a hint of earth; a velvety mouthfeel compliments the taste of berry and toasty oak.
The Husch Gewurztraminer is considered one of California's best; soft flowers and rose petals in the flavors; medium bodied; crisp, and off-dry in the finish.
The Husch Cabernet is delicate and flavorful; well balanced, with attractive red currant flavors; easy in the finish.
A joy to drink! Lovely aroma, refreshing acidity with citrus, melon, and tropical fruit flavors. Full impact with freshness and clean fruit purity. 13.9% ABV