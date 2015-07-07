Hpnotiq
Liqueur
1.75 L
3 STARS (out of 5) SPIRIT JOURNAL. A delicious blend of of cognac, vodka, and tropical fruit juices. Great on the rocks or make a wide variety of drinks from martini's to margaritas.
3 STARS (out of 5) SPIRIT JOURNAL. A delicious blend of of cognac, vodka, and tropical fruit juices. Great on the rocks or make a wide variety of drinks from martini's to margaritas.
A Refreshing Blend of Premium French Vodka, Exotic Fruit Juices, and a Touch of Cognac. HPNOTIQ delights all your senses.
3 STARS (out of 5) SPIRIT JOURNAL. A delicious blend of cognac, vodka, and tropical fruit juices. Great on the rocks or make a wide variety of drinks from martini's to margaritas.
Harmonie is a refreshing blend of Prmium French Vodka, Infused Natural Fruits, Flowers and a Touch of Cognac. Best served chilled or mix with lemon-lime or club soda,Champagne or to a vodka cranberry