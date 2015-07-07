Hot Tub
Red Blend
750 ml
Aromas of dark fruit, oak, hints of liquorice and mocha. Full and rich, with dark fruit notes and vibrant acidity, with soft, silky tannins on the finish.
Crisp citrus notes made with two-row malted barley, unmalted wheat, a secret blend of herbs, crystal clear mountain water and ale yeast. 4.8% ABV
Bold and intensely flavored, our Ghost Pines Cabernet Sauvignon was crafted with grapes from Sonoma and Napa. The blend of these two regions creates an expansive palate that offers dark fruit flavors, round tannins and an enduring finish. Sweet vanilla nuances and the occasional savory note make this Cabernet a truly unique wine.
Nose of cherries, tobacco and lemon zest. A sip will reveal a sweet and spicy balance of raspberries, toffee, cloves and ginger. Expect a strong finish that will leave vanilla on your palate.
This White Ale has a sweet and tart flavor that follows through on the palate. Smooth and nostalgic for the young at heart as well as the deep sea adventurers.
The Pacific NW style rye whisky has a real hard candy flavor coming from the Rye. Dry and spicy halfway through then toffee flavors. Scented lemon and a hint of caramelized fruit notes in the finish.
Ripe dark fruits, with blackberry, black cherry and plum flavors that are supple and polished, with mineral and oak on the finish.
93 PTS CELLAR TRACKER, MAY '11. DEEP GARNET IN COLOR WITH BLUEBERRY, RASPBERRY, CHERRY PIE. FULL BODY WITH EXCEPTIONAL ACIDITY. CHEWY, SPICY, W/ CHOCOLATE. FINISH LINGERS LONG INTO THE SESSION.
Our Angel's Share is a barrel aged burgundy color ale infused with copious amounts of dark caramel malt to emphasize the vanilla and oak flavors found in freshly emptied brandy barrels.
Subtle Tangerine is artfully blended to bring about a balanced citrus note. Crisp and refreshing.
92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. A dark brown ale with hints of brilliant mahogany hues; a definite coffee/chocolate characteristic in the nose and flavors; a mellow ale for a comfortable mood.
Add this Lost Coast pub glass to your collection today.
American. Layers of dark malt, alcohol, raisins, and yeast all fighting to be the forefront. 10.5% ABV
California. Focused aromas of tea and cherry with concentrated fruit flavors and smooth tannins. 14% ABV
Distilled in charred American oak, with licorice and espresso aromas wafting from the glass. Robust and bold with citrus and root beer flavors. 136 proof.
A beautiful Pinot Noir from Santa Barbara; ripe cherry and dark berry flavors with a rich texture on the palate; elegant and well polished in the finish.
California. Fresh tropical fruit flavors with zippy citris, pear, and yellow apple-bright and refreshing. 13.85% ABV
California. Aromas of raspberry and cranberry. Medium bodied with cherry-like fruit and finishes with crisp acidity, soft tannins and lingering spice.
Aromas of allspice and apple. The palate is pervaded by flavors of caramel, banana, biscuit, cinnamon, and molasses giving way to a robust finish. Best when warming your belly near the fire.
90 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. A sweet and tart flavor does actually follow through on the palate. Smooth and nostalgic for the young at heart as well as the deep sea adventurer.
Hoppy, full-bodied ale with a nice mouthfeel. 6.5% ABV
This light bodied blonde ale is hop forward on the palate with great yellow aromatics.
This brew hits you straight out of the gate with an initial malt sweetness and a subtle hop presence, while finishing smooth and crisp. Perfect for an evening out on your porch or with some fresh baked bread pulled straight from the oven.
A collaboration between the legendary SoCal band, Pennywise, and Lost Coast. They made a beer that's dry hopped with Cascade, Crystal, Chinook, and Citra hops, creating citrus aroma and hoppy flavor.
This Sour Ale has a sweet start with a drawn out sour finish. Sweetness from the raspberries comes out before smooth acidic notes. On the back end, the beer has a nice smoothing oak character.
True hop lovers, get ready for a great ride. Experience this Double IPA with bitterness in perfect balance with malt flavors and aromas.
Watermelon Wheat features the fun, fruity flavor of watermelon and the refreshing flavor of a great wheat beer. Perfectly balanced.
This Wheat Beer has subtle tangerine essence that is artfully blended to bring out balanced citrus aromas and flavors. Crisp, clean, and refreshing.
A Bourbon barrel-aged quad brewed with ginger and oranges.
Imperial Double IPA with Citra Hops for added Aroma and Flavor profile.
Pale Ale with hugh citra hop influence in aroma and flavor profile.
Intense lime aroma with just a hint of sweetness, this dark sour ale begins with a refreshing tartness, balanced with some dark sugar and ending with a splash of salt and some spice from the tequila.
Blend of Citra, Cascade and Centennial hops in a Double IPA with 8.7% abv. Drinkable and balanced. Lively aroma.
Track 10 began as a fresh Serpents Stout base aged in bourbon barrels with oodles of coffee and cacao nibs added shortly before packaging.
An Agave-based Strong Ale, Agave Maria is the Lost Abbey's first venture into oak aging in Tequilla barrels. Using a blend of Anejo and Reposado barrels and aged for a minimum of ten months. 13.5% ABV
Lost Abbey Saint's Devotion pours a slightly hazed and oragne gold with a perfect, ivory cream head that leaves a thick lace. Perfect carbonation with a tingle upon enterance and liveliness.
The Ghost Pines Winemaker's Blend Red is a smooth berry pie in a glass; medium bodied and easy on the palate.
Framboise ded Amorosa is our first foray into the world of raspberry beers. The first sip produces a sweet start with a long drawn out sour finish. On the back end the beer is smoothing oak. 7.0% ABV
GOLD MEDAL 2010 CA STATE FAIR Subtle Tangerine essence is artfully blended to our Wheat beer to bring about a balanced citrus note to the nose as well as the taste-buds. Crisp, clean, and refreshing.
Reminds a beer drinker who considers themselves a saint that even saints stray as sinners from time to time.
Lost Abbey Inferno is a golden Belgian-style strong ale in the mold of Duvel. Not too strong with a smooth finish.
GOLD MEDAL SD COUNTY FAIR COMPETITION. Thick beer that begs the saints to join the sinners in their path to a black existence.
Our tribute to the grand celebration of the unexpected. A Saison-style blond ale with American hops. Now put on your mask, raise your glass and toast to the magic of the winter's night mystery.
88 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Starts with a crisp hoppy aroma then presents a light, malty, sweetish background flavor before returning to a hoppy bitter finish. Must be time for a BBQ!
An Abbey-style ale brewed with our own signature Raisin Puree which combines with an amazing yeast strain that emphasizes flavors of dried fruit, banana nut bread and candied plum. 7.0% ABV.
A classic spiced Saison-style beer laced with notes of organic ginger, freshly-ground black pepper and Grains of Paradise, which are tempered by the zesty notes of types of orange peel. 6.7% ABV.
French Country Ale with hints of apples and peaches, and toasted malts reminiscent of hearty bread still warm from the oven.
Winterbraun is a rich and robust seasonal brown ale created from roasted chocolate and caramel malts. Hopped with Czech Saaz hops to give it a spicy flavor and aroma.
GOLD MEDAL 2005 LA COUNTY FAIR. Try this exceptionally unique raspberry flavor profiles and bold chocolate notes trend well in the winter months. Perfect for the holidays.
A crisp beer with a hint of citrus, made with 2-row malted barley, unmalted wheat, a secret blend of Humboldt herbs, crystal clear mountain water and ale yeast.
California. A lighter bodied beer with a hop impression followed by a brief thinning layer of malt. 6.3% ABV
92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS, GOLD MEDAL 2005 LA COUNTY FAIR. This beer is dark as a moonless night and as thick as a a Scottish bog. Yes, it does have some flavors; bitersweet chocolate and caramel.
American wheat beer. Spiced with grapefruit zest, orange peel, and coriander. Light-bodied beer that finishes with a spicy layer in the end. 4.8% ABV
Full-flavored amber made with roasted caramel malt. Medium-bodied with an assertive blend of malts. 5.5% ABV
A smooth, full-bodied brown ale, lightly hopped with a hint of roasted and crystal malts. Dark in color without the heavy taste of porter or stout. 5% ABV
California. Dark cherry flavors with floral and savory herb notes with a touch of tobacco in the background. 13.5% ABV
Fresh and exciting style Pinot Noir; bright youthful cherry aromas with just a hint of clove spice; medium bodied, ripe berry flavors that linger throughout the glass; great to serve with ahi.