Hitachino
Japanese White Ale
11.2 oz
A refreshing mildly hopped Belgian styled beer with a complex flavor of coriander, orange peel, nutmeg. 5.5%
This bottle-conditioned ale is matured in Japanese cedar casks which are commonly used in the brewing of traditional Japanese sake. 7% ABV
The coffee and espresso is dominant in the taste but a rich dark chocolate taste balances it out perfectly. A nice combination of caffeine and alcohol. One of the best coffee beers that you'll taste.
California. Dark cherry flavors with floral and savory herb notes with a touch of tobacco in the background. 13.5% ABV
Fresh and exciting style Pinot Noir; bright youthful cherry aromas with just a hint of clove spice; medium bodied, ripe berry flavors that linger throughout the glass; great to serve with ahi.