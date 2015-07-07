Hirsch
Small Batch Bourbon
750 ml
AN INCREDIBLE STEAL,WOW'-5 STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL. BEST BOURBON, '11 WINE & SPIRITS TASTING COMPETITION. An artisanal hand-picked, true small batch Bourbon. Enjoy neat, or in an Old Fashioned.
Two mash bills are married together, one with 21% rye and the other with 36% rye. High rye content adds spiced character while balancing the sweet notes from the corn.
A smooth and truly alluring whiskey that dances on your palate showing hints of oak and notes of sweet vanilla.
FIVE STARS SPIRIT JOURNAL. It's as seductive and coy a Bourbon nose I've come across, in the mouth, tastes of caramel, oats, coffee, wood smoke, maple syrup, and oak are present.