Hiram Walker
Triple Sec
1 L
The larger size makes this a must for fiesta-sized batches of your special Margarita recipe! Perfect for pool parties! 60 Proof.
Made in USA. Valencia Orange and wild curacao made with a unique triple distillation process. 30% ABV
Genuine "oil of peppermint" ensures rich pure peppermint flavors, and also adds body and character to this delicious schnapps.
Superior natural flavors and sugars deliver the best tasting peach flavor.
Tree-ripened fruit flavors from several varieties of peaches enhance this delicious brandy. Perfect sipper, served in snifters (say that 10 times!).
Anise flavored brandy, great for cooking.
Almond cordial that is great for baking.
The ideal cocktail partner! H. Walker Caremel Apple liqueur makes a fantastic martini! Just mix with your favorite vodka.
The gingerbread flavoring is exceedingly sweet with spicy cinnamon, rounded out with brown sugar, vanilla, with possible hints of ginger and allspice or nutmeg.
Hiram Walker Blueberry Passion is bursting with ripe blueberry flavor. Enjoy in your Margarita, Martini and other cocktail drinks!
Pumpkin Spice is made with all natural flavors for a fresh and authentic taste experience. It has graham cracker, vanilla, cinnamon/nutmeg, and pumpkin pie tastes with deep orange brown color. YUM!
Superior natural flavors and sugars deliver the best tasting fresh tangerine flavor. Extremely versatile with vodka, tequila, gin and rum.
Sloe Gin is a sweet gin based liqueur flavored with Blackthorn Plums and is aged in wood barrels for added complexity. Sloe Gin is not a "true" gin.
A delicious blend of sweet Amaretto and Cognac, a great sweeter after dinner drink.
Wild curacao and Valencia oranges along with a unique triple distillation process make this one of the best triple secs available. Classic Top Shelf Margarita ingredient.
Only the finest "one-crop-a-year" cherries used. Try it in cola for delicious "cherry-cola" taste.
Distilled from cherry wine! In flaming desserts or fruit cup, it adds a distinctive touch.
Exotic spices and flavors of sweet valencia oranges and bitter wild curacao oranges. Delicious addition to cakes and desserts, as well as margaritas and other blended cocktails.
Clean, brisk, true peppermint flavor & aroma.
French black currants, yum! Mix with Champagne or white wine for an elegant cocktail!
Create your own "Blue Lagoon" mixed with vodka and pineapple juice for tropical splendor.
Tree-ripened apricots & aged California brandy blended for robust flavor, body & aroma. Serve in small snifters. A great ending to a perfect evening.
Imported Madagascar vanilla and Venezuale cacao create a delicious flavor
Made with only natural flavors. A versatile, mixable spirit that won't spoil. Great pomegranate taste: both sweet and tart! Mixes with all favorite spirits, vodka, rum, tequila.
Perfect as a chaser with your favorite beer. Rich rootbeer flavors with an added kick.
A unique blend of imported coffee beans, smooth, rich chocolate & pure vanilla for rich taste.
Blackberries & other flavors enhance the rich distinct taste. Enjoy some in coffee or over ice.