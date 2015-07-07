High West
American Prairie Bourbon
750 ml
Made in Utah. Blend of 6 and 10 year old bourbons. 92 Proof
The spiciest rye whiskey in the world! Aromas and flavors of mint, clove, cinnamon, licorice root, pine nuts,and honey. 46% ABV
Made in Utah. Blend of 6 and 16 year old rye whiskies. 92 Proof
The world's only blend of Scotch, bourbon and rye whiskeys. Tastes and aromas of flowers, fruit, chai and campfire. 46% ABV
90 PTS MALT ADVOCATE. Clean, crisp and quite vibrant. Starts out more like a high rye-content bourbon with the molasses.
The rye forms a beautiful base of vanilla, caramel and cinnamon; the port barrels enhance with plums and dried fruits; the French oak provides a spice accent.
Rye whiskey into barrels originally used to age wine. All-natural, not sweet whiskey.
Aged for only a short time in toasted French oak. Clear, with a bright silvery sheen. Lightly sweet and clean.
Spiciness of rye complemented by bourbon sweetness, with hints of rich vanilla and caramel. 46% ABV
With an authentic pre-Prohibition recipe, the careful aging in oak allows for the sweet vermouth to integrate beautifully with the rye. ABV 37%