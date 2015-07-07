Hendrick's
Gin
750 ml
Scottish Gin. Distilled and infused with cucumber and rose. 88 Proof
89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Handcrafted gin with traditional botanicals, juniper, corriander, and citrus peel but the special infusion of cucumber and rose petals creates a unique & unexpected flavor.
91 PTS, GOLD MEDAL 2015 LA SPIRITS COMPETITION. Handcrafted gin with traditional botanicals, juniper, coriander, and citrus peel, the infusion of cucumber and rose petals creates a unique taste.
