Heitz Cabernet Bella Oaks
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A Solid Napa Valley Cabernet; the '99 Heitz Cellar exhibits fine ripe fruit aromas that lead into a palate of black fruits and sweet earth; a perfect choice for a porterhouse.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A Solid Napa Valley Cabernet; the '99 Heitz Cellar exhibits fine ripe fruit aromas that lead into a palate of black fruits and sweet earth; a perfect choice for a porterhouse.
The Heitz Cellar Chardonnay has ripe tropical fruit flavors, nice balance and texture on the palate; firm in the finish.
A generous burst of blackberry flavors with notes of fresh currants and mint; firm structure on the palate with sleek tannins and a delicious finish.
The Heitz Grignolino is tart, bright and zesty. Loaded with red fruit flavors. Pleasant and perky in the finish.