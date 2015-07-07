Heitz Cabernet Bella Oaks
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A Solid Napa Valley Cabernet; the '99 Heitz Cellar exhibits fine ripe fruit aromas that lead into a palate of black fruits and sweet earth; a perfect choice for a porterhouse.
The Heitz Cellar Chardonnay has ripe tropical fruit flavors, nice balance and texture on the palate; firm in the finish.
Internationally recognized for its classic style and opulent fruit, with a touch of mint for intrigue - Martha's Vineyard is a true Napa Valley benchmark for Cabernet. Connoisseurs will be most impressed with the impeccable balance from start to finish, and the sublime lushness that lingers on the palate. It accomplishes all this with exceptional sophistication and purity of varietal flavors.
A generous burst of blackberry flavors with notes of fresh currants and mint; firm structure on the palate with sleek tannins and a delicious finish.
The Heitz Grignolino is tart, bright and zesty. Loaded with red fruit flavors. Pleasant and perky in the finish.