Heavyweight
Zinfandel
750 ml
The flavors are black cherry, Snickers chocolate and a touch of French vanilla. 13.9% ABV.
The flavors are black cherry, Snickers chocolate and a touch of French vanilla. 13.9% ABV.
Aromas of ripe berries with notes of liquorice and spice. Flavors of Spiced raspberries, ripe plums and hints of dark chocolate. 15% ABV.
California. Flavors of dark cherry and complex dark fruits with spice accents. 13% ABV
Blackberry and currant aromas strike swiftly, followed by a combination of rich fruit flavors. After a couple of sips, you may need to go to the corner and catch your breath!